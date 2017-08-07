Aamir Khan & Wife Kiran Rao Diagnosed With Swine Flu

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Sunday revealed that he and his wife Kiran Rao are down with swine flu. The Dangal actor, along with his wife, were scheduled to attend the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup, organized by their NGO Paani Foundation, in Pune on Sunday but could only address the attendees via Skype.

“It’s a happy day but we are very sad… because after working so hard for a year, when the time came for us to celebrate with you, we got this illness. And the disease we are suffering from is one which spreads rapidly. It’s called H1N1 or swine flu in common usage,” the 52-year-old Aamir, who looked haggard, said in a video message Aamir said, though Kiran smiled and tried to appear cheerful.

“The problem with swine flu is if I go anywhere, I will give it to other people so we have been forced to stay at home for a week. And that is why we can’t be there with you and we’re very sad about it.”

Aamir asked Shah Rukh Khan to fill in for him who agreed, Smriti Kiran, who was at the event with Anupama Chopra as Kiran Rao’s friend and collaborator on MAMI, posted on social media.

“Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao both have swine flu, so couldn’t make it for the finale. Both plug into the event via Skype and say that today is Friendship Day, so they requested Shah Rukh Khan to represent them at the Paani Foundation Cup finale,” she said.

Anupama Chopra also tweeted, “Big props to SRK for being here! Aamir Khan said today (Aug. 6) is Friendship Day so he reached out to a friend and asked him to take his place.!”

Among the guests at the event were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nita Ambani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Ram Madhvani and Nagraj Man Jule.

Maharashtra is among the worst-hit states by swine flu, which has claimed the lives of over 300 people since January, including almost 150 during the current monsoon. Among the affected regions are Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik where many patients are also currently under treatment in various hospitals.