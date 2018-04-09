Aamir Khan Wants Urban Crowd To Help Villagers To Solve This Problem!

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has urged people to contribute in making Maharashtra drought-free by reaching out to those in villages.

Aamir on Monday posted a video on his Twitter page. He is seen sitting in a vast field under a tree, asking viewers simple questions; When was the last time you experienced the joy of smelling the fragrance of the soil? When was the last time you roamed around and enjoyed the breeze in the air? When was the last time you extended friendship to someone staying far away from the city and in a village?

On behalf of Paani Foundation, Aamir then invited people to join the efforts to make Maharashtra drought-free, and to contribute to it by being a ‘Jalmitra’.

“Walk shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in villages to contribute to their upliftment… Help a village. I assure you that when you return home at the end of the day, you will realise that actually, the village has helped you,” the actor said.

Paani Foundation is an NGO set up in 2016 by the team of the TV series Satyamev Jayate — which was led by Aamir — to fight drought in rural Maharashtra.

The Foundation aims to harness the power of communication to mobilise, motivate and train people in this mission to eradicate drought.