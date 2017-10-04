Two of India’s most rare personalities Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli came together for a Diwali special chat show today. The Dangal star had specially flown from Singapore to shoot this special chat show, with Virat Kohli a first for the duo.

Both the luminaries had a gala time with each other while shooting for the festive special episode. Aamir Khan gifted as a memento to Virat Kohli, Dangals clapboard. It is a lesser known fact Aamir has a passion for collecting clapboards from his films.

Virat Kohli also gifted Aamir a jersey of Indian cricket team. Accompanying Aamir, he had his son Azad Khan who happens to be a fan of Virat Kohli.

Azad was elated after meeting Virat and his happiness knew no bounds after Virat gifted him an autographed bat.

The special chat show will be aired on television during the Diwali week. The special show serves as a promotional countdown with the release of Secret Superstar.

Secret Superstar which is touted to be a film based on music, brings out the inner superstar of a teenage girl who is dreaming to become a singer and how she fulfills her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.