Aamir Khan upset over not being able to watch ‘Jagga Jasoos’

Superstar Aamir Khan says he is unhappy at not being able to watch the latest released musical adventure “Jagga Jasoos“.

Aamir on Friday took to Facebook and wrote: ” I am most upset that I am not in the country and will miss watching ‘Jagga Jasoos‘.”

The 52-year-old actor also wished good luck to the cast and crew of the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

“Have been looking forward to the film for so long! Good luck guys,” he said.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s “Jagga Jasoos” is directed by Anurag Basu.

The film marks the second collaboration of Basu and Ranbir after “Barfi!”. The film released on July 14.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar alongside Zaira Wasim which is slated to hit theaters during Diwali and the actor is also set to share the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles. While Aamir had worked with Fatima in Dangal, Katrina was his actress in the thirds installment of YRF’s Dhoom franchise.

Aamir recently quoted “My choice of films is dictated by my emotional interest in the story and my creative interest,” added the actor, who is shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s “Thugs of Hindostan” in Malta.

“I am most excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. It is a dream come true. I’ve always been his huge fan,” said Aamir.

“My next film is ‘Secret Superstar’. It’s about a 14-year-old girl. She is the central character. I love the story. It’s a beautiful story,” he said about the film that traces the journey of an aspiring singer named Insia.

“Will it do the same kind of business like ‘Dangal‘? I have no idea. I had no idea that ‘Taare Zameen Par’ would be a huge success either. I did it because of the story or even ‘Dangal‘… It’s not a conventional mainstream story. It’s about an old man who has grey hair, daughters and no romance… A story about a family and wrestling. It’s not a conventional kind of a film. Who knew it would do this kind of business?” asked the actor.

He is geared up for another biopic, “Salute“, which will be his second biopic after the grand success of “Dangal“.

Aamir has associated with producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala for “Salute“, a biopic on India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

The project will be jointly produced by Aamir, Screwvala and Kapur under their banners AKP, RSVP and Roy Kapur Films respectively.