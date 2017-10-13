Ahead of the film’s release, Aamir Khan is all set to hold a special screening of Secret Superstar for team Dangal.

Dangal which went ahead to become a record-breaking blockbuster in Hindi film industry was another feather in Aamir’s hat.

Aamir Khan who is currently on a promotional spree for Secret Superstar will now be organizing a special screening for the entire cast and crew of Dangal.

Zaira Wasim who rose to fame by playing young Geeta Phogat in Dangal is now set to create magic as Insia in Secret Superstar.

It would be quite a reunion affair as Zaira and Aamir will be joining the entire Dangal team for the screening of Secret Superstar.

Secret Superstar also received a standing ovation at first copy screening of the film.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity. The film also features Aamir Khan in a never seen before avatar as music composer Shakti Kumaarr.

The film’s trailer and the earlier released songs have been receiving much love and appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.

Aamir Khan says he was scared of losing out his fan-following when he was offered the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal as he had to play an old and fat man.

“I do get scared (of losing stardom). When I heard the story of Dangal, I thought I have to do this film. But then I thought that I have just done Dhoom 3 and PK, and have six-packs and star-image. If I will do this film (‘Dangal‘), then I will become old and fat. What my fans will think? I hope I don’t lose my fan-following,” Aamir said.