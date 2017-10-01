Aamir Khan who is juggling schedules as a producer-actor with films like Secret Superstar and Thugs of Hindostan has taken a break from filming for the period drama.

The actor is busy spearheading promotions of Secret Superstar, his next with Dangal girl Zaira Wasim. The actor who was shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Mumbai took a break from the film and has been focusing all his energies on his upcoming production Secret Superstar.

The actor-producer has planned an elaborate promotional campaign for Secret Superstar, a small town story that highlights the dreams, aspirations and struggles of a teenage girl, Insia.

In a never seen before strategy, the film team has taken to introducing fresh young talents to the audience in a series of launches. After launching the debutant director Advait Chandan, the Secret Superstar team introduced the singing voice of the film, Meghna Mishra.

In addition to the fresh singing sensation, Aamir Khan along with director Advait Chandan also traveled to Baroda during the festival of Navratri to introduce child actor Tirth Sharma.

Continuing a series of promotional activities, Aamir Khan and the film team will visit across the country and overseas to promote the motivational story of Secret Superstar.

The film is touted to be a content-driven story backed by power packed performances led by the youngest National Award Winner of India, Zaira Wasim of Dangal fame.

The film will also feature Aamir Khan in a never seen before quirky avatar as a music composer Shakti Kumarr.

Owing to fulfilling his responsibilities as a producer, Aamir Khan has taken a break from the shooting schedule of Thugs of Hindostan until Diwali.

Secret Superstar is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

The trailer of the film has received a great response raising the anticipation for the film. The songs ‘Main Kaun Hoon‘, ‘Meri Pyaari Ammi‘, ‘Sapne Re‘ and ‘I Miss You‘ provide further insights into the film.

The film has generated huge buzz owing to Aamir Khan- Zaira Wasim returning to celluloid after ‘Dangal‘ as well as the content of the film. The quirky character of Aamir Khan has also piqued the interest of the audience.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.