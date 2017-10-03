Aamir Khan: “Secret Superstar Is A Bigger Film Than Dangal”

Who would have thought Aamir Khan will be saying this? But that’s something he has been expressing to his entire team time and again as they gear up for the release of Secret Superstar.

Dangal was a film that created history with the record-breaking box Office collection and the humongous love and appreciation it received from all around the world!

The film saw Aamir Khan in a never seen before avatar, a healthy old man of 4 grown-up daughters. Since Aamir underwent such a risky transformation on screen, one would think that Dangal will be the most important film for him ever.

But turns out that’s not the case. Aamir is treating his next film with Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar as a much bigger film.

Everyone around him in his team and otherwise were shocked when he said this to them.

When IANS contacted Aamir Khan, he said, “For me, Secret Superstar is a bigger film than Dangal.”

So far the trailer has received a tremendously positive response and the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of Aamir Khan’s next film.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.

The actor-producer has planned an elaborate promotional campaign for Secret Superstar, a small town story that highlights the dreams, aspirations and struggles of a teenage girl, Insia.

In a never seen before strategy, the film team has taken to introducing fresh young talents to the audience in a series of launches. After launching the debutant director Advait Chandan, the Secret Superstar team introduced the singing voice of the film, Meghna Mishra.