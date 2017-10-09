Aamir Khan Says Test Screening Is A Very Important Process For Him

Superstar Aamir Khan, known for producing and acting in some of the most commercially successful films like Dangal and Taare Zameen Par, says test screening is necessary as it helps him to understand various aspects.

“Test screening is a very important process for me because it gives me a great deal of understanding on many aspects. When you make a film, you become so close to it and subjective, you lose your objectivity.

“But during test screening when I share the rough cut with a group of people who are completely out of the film business, their feedback brings a different aspect,” the actor told media here on Sunday.

He started this process from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

“I think it is very important to understand how our cine, our communication is being received, and if there is any miscommunication, we can correct that before the film releases. So we invite random people, show them the film and take feedback,” said Aamir.

The actor has shared his screen space with a lot of child actors in films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dangal and Taare Zameen Par and now Secret Superstar.

“I think the responsibility is more because you have to understand that you cannot make them overwork or for long working hours. Once the right casting is done, you know that the actor will deliver, whether a child or an adult… you will get the moment right on-screen.

“But filmmakers have to be little more sensitive towards the child. We have to keep short working hours, have to give them breaks in between so that they are not exhausted,” he said when asked about his experience of working with children.

Aamir’s upcoming home production Secret Superstar is releasing on October 19.