Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan is one of the most awaited upcoming projects. While several names such as Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have constantly been coming up for the female lead of the movie, the latest name to be heard is of Bollywood’s Nawab Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. Grapevine has it that Aamir wants to cast a young face for the movie and finds Sara a perfect match for the role.

Earlier there were reports that Sara will make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in a comedy-drama, which will be written and directed Karan Malhotra, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Brothers. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Later there were rumours that she will be seen along with Tiger Shroff in the much-awaited flick Student of the Year 2. But Saif Ali Khan in a statement said, “I would love Sara to be launched by Karan Johar. He is one of the best that we have. I keep reading various reports where I am supposedly averse to her getting launched by Karan because she will apparently become another Alia Bhatt.”

He further added, “I would just like to say that if Sara becomes as successful as Alia is, then it will be a matter of pride and happiness for all of us.”

Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the bestseller novel ‘Confessions of a Thug.’ It revolves around the story of the thugs who murder travelers and loot their money and valuables! Aamir will start shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan in June. He has been training hard for the film and his look will be lean, not as muscular as look he sported for his last film Dangal.

Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release in Diwali 2018. Vijay Krishna Acharya (Victor), the writer-director of “Dhoom: 3“, is teaming up once again with Aamir for the film, a statement by YRF said.