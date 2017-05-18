The cremation of late veteran actress Reema Lagoo took place in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon in the presence of her family members as well as celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Shreyas Talpade, Rakesh Bedi, Raza Murad, Anang Desai, Sulabha Arya and Ashoke Pandit.

Before the last rites, actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, besides filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, visited Reema’s house.

Aamir said on an emotional note: “We are all in shock. She had no problems that we knew of. It happened suddenly and is saddening. My first film was with Reema ji — ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. She was a fabulous actor and her heart was so clean. She was also very socially conscious. We only pray that she rests in peace.”

Reema was in action till Wednesday night on the set of TV show Naamkaran, in which she played antagonist Dayawanti.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mahesh Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rishi Kapoor and Dia Mirza penned heartfelt social media posts in remembrance of the talent, whom they said they will remember for her warmth, radiance and versatility.

Sanjay Dutt said in a statement: “It is deeply saddening to hear of the demise of Reemaji. I have such great memories with her, especially during the shoot of ‘Vaastav‘. One of the best talents that we had.”

Noted for her roles in Hindi movies like “Rangeela”, “Maine Pyar Kiya“, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!“, “Aashiqui“, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai“, “Hum Saath Saath Hain“, “Vastaav“, “Saajan“, “Kal Ho Na Ho“, Reema became synonymous as Bollywood’s quintessential ‘Maa’ — a middle-aged, modern, but understanding mother. She played on-screen mother to actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kajol and more.

“You will always be loved and remembered in the best ways with your wonderful smile,” tweeted Kajol, who played her daughter in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai“.

On television, the actress was seen in prominent roles in “Khandaan“, “Shrimaan Shrimati“, “Tu Tu, Main Main,” “Do Aur Do Paanch“, and the ongoing serial on “Naamkaran“. In Marathi, she gave notable stage performances in “Ghar Tighanche Have“, “Chal Aatap Lavkar“, “Jhale Mokle Aakash“, “To Ek Kshann“, “Purush Buland” and “Vitho Rakhumai“.