Aamir Khan Is Nervous About Thugs Of Hindostan & Here’s What He Is Doing To Remain Calm

Superstar Aamir Khan says his forthcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan is just two months away from release and he is already nervous about it.

Aamir was at an event for Vivo mobile here on Thursday. He said while he is nervous about the film, but there’s a trick he had learnt during 3 Idiots which helps him till date.

“Just two months are left for my film, and I am already nervous. After I did ‘3 Idiots‘, I got a solution which helps you in little ways… Put your right hand on your heart and say, ‘All is well’,” said Aamir.

Thugs Of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir is sharing screen space with Amitabh for the first time. Sharing his experience of having fan moments on the set, he said: “I was shooting for ‘Thugs Of Hindostan‘ and I am a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan. When I got to know that I am working with him, it was really exciting.

“Finally, he was in front of me, we were rehearsing, and it was really a fan moment for me. I really couldn’t speak properly or remember my lines. I was a little spaced out. And I must tell you, it was joyous for me to shoot with him. Every moment with him was a fan world moment for me.”

Dangal star Aamir is also known as Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, but the actor disagrees and says he is a learner.

“I see myself as someone who is trying to learn. Each film that I do, each project that I do — whether it is a film, Vivo, ‘Sataymeva Jayate‘ or work with the Paani Foundation… No matter what I am doing, it is a learning experience for me. It is a journey for me. I see myself as a learner.”

“My days are far from perfect. I am someone who is extremely chaotic. I get lost in my head. When I am sitting in a meeting for one hour, it usually goes on for two hours. Then I remember I had something else to do too. My days tend to get longer. I get lost in my work and it takes longer than I think. Usually, my day is very chaotic. I am not perfect,” he added.

Thugs Of Hindostan is an action-adventure film written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is set to release during Diwali.