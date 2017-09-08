He is known as Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, but Aamir Khan is impressed by the perfectionism that young actress Zaira Wasim pursues for her on screen characters — whether it is for wrestling in Dangal or learning about music for the forthcoming Secret Superstar“.

Aamir, who has produced and acted in Secret Superstar, said in a statement, “Zaira does not have any connection with music, like she did not have any connection with wrestling while doing Dangal, but she trained for wrestling for Dangal and for Secret Superstar‘, she has learned guitar, which is a big work.”

“As an actor, we often try that whenever we play a musical instrument we play it accurately. But I think she (Zaira) has gone a step further, she has spent a lot of time with Meghna Mishra as a singer because she wanted to understand how to sing, they used to rehearse together. She actually learned to play guitar for all the songs were all she had to play it.”

In Secret Superstar, Zaira, who hails from Kashmir, plays a teenage girl named Insia who dreams to become a singer. The film, written and directed by Advait Chandan, is about how she fulfills her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.

Produced under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, the movie will release on October 19. This film of Aamir Khan will clash with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. The film features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kunal Khemu in lead roles. Apart from this Aamir Khan will soon be seen Thugs Of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Katrina Kaif.