Aamir Khan is presently in China to attend the premier of his super-hit film Dangal in the country at the Beijing International Film Festival.

The superstar, who was greeted by hordes of fans after his arrival at the airport, said, “There is a lot of similarity in our cultures. I’m comfortable with Chinese people. I feel closer to people in China than in the West. A closer connection I feel. I can feel the emotion when I come to China. It is something that I really cherish. I’ve been acting for many years. In the beginning, none of my films was popular in China, especially with youth in China. Then Dhoom 3 and PK have also done so well here. It makes me very happy that my work gets so much love from China.”

Aamir is a popular Bollywood face in China, especially after the super success of his movie PK, which minted a record of over Rs 100 crore with a release across 4,000 plus screens in the country. Dangal, which made upwards of Rs 387 crore-plus collection at the Indian box office, is expected to resonate well in China too.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Secret Superstar, where he’ll portray the character of a music composer in an extended cameo. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles and is expected to hit the screen during the Diwali weekend.

Aamir is also working in Thugs of Hindostan which will be his second project with writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya after Dhoom 3. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, who recently surprised fans with what is being speculated as his look in the film.

T 2493 – My Nani, Amar Kaur Sodhi .. and my Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. must be smiling from the heavens to see me thus .. in my Sikh roots !! pic.twitter.com/LQ5T7OeEFO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2017

Thugs of Hindostan will be produced under Yash Raj Films and is slated to release in Diwali, 2018.