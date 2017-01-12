Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan runs his own race. He says he doesn’t compete with anyone in the film industry, however, he feels motivated by his colleagues’ work.

“I’m only competing with myself. I don’t compete with Shah Rukh (Khan), Salman (Khan), Akshay (Kumar) or anyone. However, when my colleagues do great work, it always inspires me,” said Aamir.

The PK star spoke to the media here on Thursday through a video conference to discuss the success of his latest release Dangal, which has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film.

As he was asked about his favourite films of other actors, he cited some of Shah Rukh’s films.

“I really liked many of Shah Rukh’s films, especially ‘Chak De! India‘, ‘Swades‘, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai‘ and DDLJ (‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge‘)” Aamir added.

Overwhelmed by the success of Dangal, which has crossed the Rs 350-crore mark at the Indian box office, Aamir said: “I am amazed by the reaction that ‘Dangal‘ has received. People have loved the film so much. It is very rare to get such kind of a reaction.”

Dangal tells the story of real life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters to become champions in the sport.

About his favourite scenes in the film, he said: “The father-daughter wrestling challenge”. He also praised the work of actresses Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who play his on-screen daughters in the movie.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.