Aamir Khan helped save the life of his Dangal technician, fans shower love!

Aamir Khan turned out to be a hero for his Dangal sound engineer Shajith Koyeri in an recent event.

Shajith Koyeri who had worked with Aamir in Dangal, had a massive stroke and was taken to the hospital. However, after laying on the hospital bed for hours, the sound technician had no doctor visit him.

With no other means to get treated, the technicians family got in touch with the Aamir Khan to ask for help. And within no time,Mr. Perfectionist turned up at the hospital around mid-night.

The actor rushed him to Kokilaben Hospital and immediately got him medical assistance.

This noteworthy act has taken the internet by storm as Aamir fans took to Twitter to show their love and respect for the actor.

Soon after the frenzy a strong India trend was witnessed as ‘Aamir Khan’ trended on Twitter.

Here are few of the tweets:-

Aamir Khan is not only a great actor but also to be a great person. Thank you for caring for the crew of your film. Truly an inspiration for us fans! https://t.co/4vppjJlK7k — Mansaaaaaa (@Mad_Hu_Naa) September 9, 2018

Aamir Khan saved the life of award-winning sound designer Shajith Koyeri. https://t.co/6lwSudbLlA — Sneha Soni (@SnehaAbhiSood) September 9, 2018

Shocking! Aamir Khan helped save the life of his Dangal colleague with no doctors around at Lilavati Hospital https://t.co/GtGPflT51Q — Ajay Kumar Dua (@duaak_63) September 9, 2018