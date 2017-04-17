Aamir Khan Heads To Beijing For China Premiere Of ‘Dangal’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan will attend the China premiere of his blockbuster Hindi entertainer Dangal at the Beijing International Film Festival, which begins yesterday.

Aamir is a popular Bollywood face in China, especially after the super success of his movie PK, which minted a record of over Rs 100 crore with a release across 4,000 plus screens in the country.

Dangal, which made upwards of Rs 387.39* crore-plus collection at the Indian box office, is expected to resonate well in China too.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie portrays an inspirational story of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers. The movie was loved by the Indian audiences and Dangal become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Aamir Khan along with Nitesh Tiwari will be in China till April 21. After visiting Beijing, he will go to Shanghai and Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province. Dangal will release in China on May 5.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar, where he’ll portray the character of a music composer in an extended cameo. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles, Aamir will just be playing a cameo. The movie will hit the screen during the Diwali weekend. The film is all set to clash with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 (Robot 2).

Post this, Aamir Khan will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film will soon go on floors soon and will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously helmed Tashan and Dhoom 3. It will be produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films and will release in Diwali, 2018.