The mass molestation which happened during the New Year’s eve in Bengaluru has shocked the nation.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan expressed his anger and said, “The Bengaluru incident is saddening. We are hurt and ashamed that such a thing happened in our nation. We and every state government have to take the right steps and this should be a continuous process. There is no single solution to this problem. ”

The 51-year old Dangal star also gave opinion about making government laws more stricter regarding crimes against women and said, “Law and order will need to become very strict and so will judiciary. In America, when such an incident happens within two or three months the culprit gets punished and the case is closed. When this will happen here, change will happen. In today’s times, those who molest women think that nothing will happen to them. When examples are set before them that of culprits getting punished and being thrown behind bars, that is when the situation will change and criminals will feel scared. It is important to do that. Through my films and other things, I strive to increase sensitivity among women on such issues.”

Apart from Aamir, other Bollywood celebrities also came out to support women, which became victim during molestation