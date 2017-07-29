Aamir Khan Appeals Everyone To Help Assam & Gujarat Flood Victims

Incessant rains have created havoc in the states of Gujarat, Assam, West Bengal and Rajasthan. The situation over there is too risky and many people have already lost their lives. Over 123 people have lost their lives in this disastrous natural calamity. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan comes forward requesting everyone to help.

Aamir Khan shared a video on his Twitter account with the following message, “Friends, many areas of Assam and Gujarat were flooded this year. People living there are going through a very difficult situation. Many died and this is a huge loss for humanity. We can be helpless when it comes to natural calamities but we can definitely help those who are suffering from it. So I appeal everyone to please come forward and help all those suffering in Assam and Gujarat. Contribute to Chief Minister’s relief fund for both these states. I’ll do it, and I request you to please do the same. Jai Hind, thank you.”

Over 10,000 people from both rural and urban areas have been shifted to safer places in order to avoid this calamity. According to the Meteorological Department, the state of Gujarat will witness more heavy rains in the next two days.

Aamir Khan has always come forward whenever this country has required him and he’s doing the same this time. Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, did an aerial survey in his home state Gujarat and announced Rs 500 crores as relief fund. We pray for everyone facing this natural disaster to stay strong.

On the work front, Aamir is currently shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next, Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. Katrina recently shared her pic from the shoot of the film happening in Malta and she looked hot! Aamir will also be seen doing a cameo in Secret Superstar.