Aamir Khan described Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim, who came under attack after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, as a role model. The superstar also asked her critics to leave her alone.

Aamir took to Twitter to say that Zaira, who played the role of young Geeta Phogat in Dangal, was a role model to children across the world.

Zaira on Monday issued an apology for meeting Mehbooba Mufti but later withdrew it after receiving support from well-wishers, including Bollywood celebrities and politicians.

“I have read Zaira’s statement and I can understand and imagine what led her to make that statement,” Aamir said.

“Zaira, I want you to know that we are all with you. The beauty is that bright, young, talented hardworking, respectful, caring and courageous kids like you are a role model for all kids, not only in India but across the world. You certainly are a role model for me! May god bless you. Love Aamir.”

The actor underlined that Zaira was young.

“I appeal to everyone now to leave her alone and respect the fact that she is just a 16-year-old girl trying her best to deal with life,” he added.