What are Bollywood stars planning to do on New Year’s Eve?

As 2016 is coming to an end and people are gearing to welcome 2017, popular Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan are planning to ring in the New Year with their family members.

Here’s what some of the celebrities are planning:

Aamir Khan: The actor, who is basking in the appreciation coming his way for “Dangal“, will travel to Panchgani with his family to bring in his wedding anniversary and the New Year. He married Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005.

Sanjay Dutt: Bollywood’s ‘Sanju baba’, who stepped out of Pune’s Yerwada Central Jail as a free man, earlier this year, will travel out of India to celebrate the New Year with his wife, Manyata and their children.

Saif Ali Khan: The actor, who was recently blessed with a baby boy, will be at home with his newborn along with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Jacqueline Fernandez: The Sri Lankan beauty will celebrate the New Year with her family in Colombo.

Radhika Apte: She is currently in London, and will bring in the New Year with her musician husband Benedict Taylor.

Yami Gautam: The actress, who hails from Chandigarh, will be busy shooting for films.

Honey Singh: The rapper, who is coping with bipolar disorder, is planning to work on new music and will celebrate the New Year with his family and friends.



Prabhas: The Baahubali actor will probably be working his way into the New Year as he is busy shooting for Baahubali: The Conclusion.