A Tribute To An Evergreen Star & Legend Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor, one of the most loved heroes of the Hindi Film industry is no more. The Padma Bhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke awardee passed away on 4th of December after battling illness.

One of the most handsome heroes of all time, Shashi Kapoor acted in as many as 116 Hindi films, out of which he was the sole hero in as many as 61 films. He was given the Filmfare Life Achievement Award in 2010.

Married to Jennifer Kendal, Shashi and Jennifer were blessed with 3 children, Kunal, Karan and Sanjana, all of whom acted briefly in Hindi Films. Shashi was a family person and even at the peak of his success when he was acting in several films simultaneously, Sunday was always reserved for the family. He also tried to schedule his outdoor shootings with school holidays of children so that they could travel with him.

One of Shashi’s close friends is Amitabh Bachchan with whom he had as many as 16 films together. The only movie he directed, Ajooba, also starred Amitabh. He was very close to Pran with whom he featured in 9 films together. Among lady co-stars, he had successful movies with Nanda, Raakhee, Sharmila Tagore and Zeenat Aman.

Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai is a landmark. It was Shashi who bought the land and established it as a homage to his father. Now too, Prithvi Theatre showcases the best plays and is a meeting ground of young and talented theatre actors and directors who want to make theatre their career.

Shashi Kapoor’s smile and his handsome looks will be in our memory forever!

Ritesh Misra is an IRS officer currently based in Mumbai. He blogs & tweets @riteshmisra.