A Technician Dies Tragically On The Sets Of Anushka Sharma’s Pari

A lighting department technician passed away on the set of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming release Pari on Tuesday. Reportedly, the man named Sh. Shahabe Alam came in contact with a live wire and died of electrocution on the sets.

This unfortunate incident came to light when the police officials revealed about the same. The man who was a technician apparently came in touch with a live wire during the outdoor shoot of the movie in South 24 Parganas district and lost his life. The shooting was at Korolberia under Leather Complex police station, where this sad incident occurred.

“We are looking into the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem and we are waiting for the report. Primarily, it seems that he died of electrocution. The scene was being shot around a bamboo bush where lights were fitted to illuminate the objects and the main characters. He probably touched one of the live wires,” the officer added.

Alam was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The shooting of the film has been stopped, according to the police. Pari, a horror love story is directed by debutant Prosit Roy. It also stars Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee.

According to a report in The Indian Express, a statement was released, “In a very unfortunate incident, while shooting yesterday, we lost one of our unit members, Sh. Shahabe Alam from the Lighting Department. Despite our best efforts and medical assistance, he could not be saved. We are collaborating with the authorities and his family to make all requisite arrangements for his last rites. We share their grief and stand by them in this time of great personal loss.” said a statement from Karnesh Sharma, the co-owner of Clean Slate Films, released yesterday.