A R Rahman Unveils The Poster Of His Directorial Debut ‘Le Musk​’​

Academy Award-winning composer A R Rahman has added yet another feather to his cap. The celebrated music composer has turned director with Le Musk – one of the world’s first Cinematic Virtual Reality Immersive narratives and unveiled the first poster of his much-awaited VR movie yesterday.
The serene poster features the film’s female protagonist Nora Arnezeder. Clad in a red outfit, the leading lady seems lost in the aroma that has engulfed her. As the title suggests, the film is based on smell and the intriguing poster gives just the right feel to the audiences without revealing much.
Shot in Rome, the film follows the journey of an orphaned child Juliet, full-time heiress and part-time musician, who grows up to be a Diva on a mission. All through, she has one constant companion – the lingering Muskan scent. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when she receives an anonymous message, which brings back her mysterious past.
Feelies – a London based company, headed by Grace Boyle, has developed the scents at intermittent points coupled with AV to lure the sense of smell.
Written, directed & scored by A R Rahman, the movie stars Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Jahanpour & Mariam Zohrabyan in the lead roles.
The prelude of Le Musk was showcased at the ‘NAB’, Las Vegas, as part of the Intel-Keynote, on the 24th of April. The Voyager chairs for this have been specially designed by Positron.
On the work front, the music maestro is currently working on the multi-lingual films which includes The Mahabharata : Part 1 and 2 (which is also touted to be the most expensive Indian film mounted on the budget of 1000 crores), Mom, 2.0 (Robot 2), Sachin: A Billion Dreams and an international project – Beyond the Clouds.