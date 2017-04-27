A R Rahman Unveils The Poster Of His Directorial Debut ‘Le Musk​’​

Academy Award-winning ​composer A R Rahman has added yet another feather to his cap. The celebrated music composer has turned director with Le Musk – one of the world’s first Cinematic Virtual Reality Immersive narratives and unveiled the first poster of his much-awaited VR movie yesterday.​

The serene poster features the film’s female protagonist Nora Arnezeder. Clad in a red outfit, the leading lady seems lost in the aroma that has engulfed her. As the title suggests, the film is based on smell​ and the intriguing poster gives just the right feel to the audiences without revealing much.

Shot in Rome, the film follows the journey of an orphaned child Juliet, full-time heiress and part-time musician, who grows up to be a Diva on a mission. All through, she has one constant companion – the lingering Muskan scent. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when she receives an anonymous message, which brings back ​her mysterious past.

Feelies – a London based company, headed by Grace Boyle, has developed the​ scents​ at intermittent points coupled with AV to lure the sense of smell.

Written,​ directed & scored​ by A R Rahman, the movie stars Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet,​ Munirih Jahanpour & Mariam Zohrabyan ​in the lead roles.

The prelude of Le Musk was showcased at the ‘NAB’, Las Vegas, as part of the Intel-Keynote, on the 24th of April​. The Voyager chairs for this have been specially designed by Positron.

On the work front, the music maestro is currently working on the multi-lingual films which includes The Mahabharata : Part 1 and 2 (which is also touted to be the most expensive Indian film mounted on the budget of 1000 crores), Mom, 2.0 (Robot 2), Sachin: A Billion Dreams and an international project – Beyond the Clouds.