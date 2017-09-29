A R Rahman To Celebrate 25 Years In Music With A Grand Tour

A.R. Rahman ENCORE – The Concert, in association with MTV, will celebrate icon A.R Rahman’s 25 years in music.

The event will take place in four Indian cities – New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Mumbai between November-December. The legendary musician is expected to be accompanied by more musicians from across India.

Rahman said in a statement: “It has been an incredible journey over these last 25 years. Sometimes when I ponder I get goosebumps because the Almighty has been kind in giving me happiness that has only multiplied year after year.”

“I’ve been immensely blessed to have the love and support of my fans, friends and family. From husband to father to composer to mentor, I have embraced different roles but the music has always been constant,” added the Grammy Award winner, who has given hits like Jai ho, Hamma hamma and Urvasi Urvasi.

Music for him serves as the “spiritual bond between the audience and myself”.

“I am excited to be performing at home after such a long gap. Come and join me and my amazing ensemble of singers as I will celebrate what inspires and motivates me to be the person I am today,” said the musician, who performed in cities like New York and London this year.

Speaking about the upcoming concert, Raj Nayak, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18, said: “We believe in pushing the envelope to introduce our audiences to newer concepts and provide entertainment that’s not only of great value but also creates a place for itself in their hearts and minds.”

“Bringing this amazing multi-city concert with none other than A.R. Rahman, who is one of the biggest musicians India has ever seen, is just another step for us in the direction of fulfilling our promise to our audience.”