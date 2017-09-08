Lucknow Central brings to the audience a real life small town story backed by power-packed actors like Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq to name a few.

The film’s deep rooted content is not only backed by performance driven actors but also a strong story line. The content driven film brings to celluloid a drama that thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

Speaking about the emergence on content driven cinema, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar said, “Eventually, if the story is not good wherever it is set, be it a small town, big city or foreign locations, the film won’t work. If you want to be inspired from something or want to console yourself then the only thing is the age is of content driven films. When we think of content or try to borrow content from other nations, think of what’s happening there, that are not our stories. So if we want to focus on content then we should focus on our stories, our heroes, our issues and that’s what is happening right now. A lot of stories are created on our people, be it in small towns or anywhere, but success is not guaranteed”.

Farhan, who is known to be a multifaceted personality as he juggles many creatives roles from being an actor, writer, director, producer to being a social activist will be seen playing the role of Kishen Mohan Girhotra in Nikhil Advani’s Lucknow Central.

The film will have the actor slip into the role of an under trial who gets wrongfully accused of murder.

Based on true events, the film brings together well-known names of the Indian film industry like Gippy Grewal, Ravi Kishen, Manoj Tiwari, Ronit Roy in addition to Farhan Akhtar. Ever since the trailer has released, the audience are high on anticipation to witness such an amazing storyline.

The songs from the film have always created a huge impact on the audience.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.