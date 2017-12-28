A Fan Of Superstar Mammootty Arrested For ‘Cyber Bullying’ Actress Parvathy

The Kochi police on Wednesday arrested a fan of superstar Mammootty for ‘cyberbullying’ actress Parvathy after she publicly stated that some of the dialogues in the Mammootty-starrer “Kasaba” were strongly prejudiced against women.

Pinto, a person hailing from Wadakanchery near here, was arrested by the police and, during questioning, he said he is part of the Mammootty fan club from this area.

The police probing the complaint of the actress have indicated that more arrests were likely.

Trouble started for the young award-winning actress ever since she expressed her reservations regarding the dialogues in the film at the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala.

She, however, never took any names when she expressed her reservations in the dialogues of the film.

Since then, social media was full of angry responses against the actress and when it crossed all limits, she filed a police complaint here, following which the cyber police swung into action.

In the 2016 released film, Mammootty plays the role of a police officer and the comments from the young actress had irked a section of the huge fan base of the superstar, who for the past two decades is the number one actor in the state.