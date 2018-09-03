A Day Later AndhaDhun Trailer Is Still Deservingly Trending #1 On YouTube!

After intriguing the audience with quirky posters and the highly intriguing trailer, makers of AndhaDhun have released the latest poster adding to the excitement of the audience.

The poster features blinded Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana tied to each other which goes in sync with the theme of the film. As the trailer suggests the happy life of a blind pianist goes for a toss as his paths cross with Tabu.

The trailer of the movie was launched via Salman Khan’s Dus ka dum game show by the lead cast. It has received an overwhelming response from the audience as it is trending on #1 on youtube.

The trailer hooks us to the mystery building the excitement as to how the story will take turn leaving us inquisitive.

Earlier posters from the thriller mystery were astonishingly quirky making the audience curious.

AndhaDhun stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress will be seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam.

Ayushmann Khurrana who has made a mark with slice of life films in Bollywood is all set to mark his first association with Sriram Raghavan and break the mould.

The film also features Radhika Apte who lately had been getting a lot of appreciation for her work. This will be her second association with Sriram after Badlapur.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Andhadhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, the film is slated to release on 5th October 2018.