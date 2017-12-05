A blunder made by BBC Ten over the death of Shashi Kapoor sends Twitterati into frenzy

Monday evening brought along with it a huge loss for the Indian Cinema Fraternity. Shashi Kapoor, a gem of a person as well as an artist passed away last evening. Condolences started pouring in from all directions.

He was not only a renowned persona in Bollywood but had also proved his mettle in Hollywood with films like Side Streets (1998) and Gulliver’s Travles (1996).

Indian as well as foreign media started covering the news and paying homage to him. Meanwhile, BBC Ten tried doing the same but made a huge blunder in the process of doing so. A grave mistake made by them was that BBC ran footage of Amitabh Bachchan from the film Kabhi Kabhi (1976), as they talked about Shashi. Kabhi Kabhi did star Shashi Kapoor as well. This does not stop here.

They not only did confuse Shashi with Amitabh, but another clip soon followed with visuals of Rishi Kapoor – Shashi’s nephew. A fan of late Shashi Kapoor noticed this and enraged about this whole confusion recorded the segment being run on BBC. He later went on to upload this recording on Twitter, after which the news spread like wildfire. In no time Twitterati started pouring out their anger and dissatisfaction over this whole incident calling it a disrespectful and racist act on their behalf.

Shocking to note @BBC insults a veteran actor Shashi Kapoor by showing clips of @SrBachchan & @chintskap whilst reporting his death today!!!@BBC must apologize!!! Clearly they have no clue. RIP Shashi Kapoor 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/XMT4QJCy53 — GABBAR (@Gabbar_food) December 4, 2017

As soon as the news channel realised their mistake, editor Paul Royall, sent out a tweet. “#BBCNewsTen is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset,” he wrote.