A bag full of award nominations for Love Sonia at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Along with the festival spree for the team of Love Sonia and Director Tabrez Noorani, it’s raining nominations too. As the team is all set to take the film to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Love Sonia is not just opening the festival but also has been nominated in the various award categories including a Best Director nomination for Tabrez Noorani.

The festival will be held in Melbourne, Australia from 10th August 2018.

The film is nominated in three categories – Best Indie film, Best director and Best-supporting actress for Freida Pinto and Richa Chadha.

The festival will be attended by director Tabrez Noorani and the cast of the film – Freida Pinto, Mrunal Thakur and Richa Chadha.

Director Tabrez Noorani shares “I am extremely happy that the film has been nominated in several categories. The film was received very well at the Baghri London Film Festival and we’re hoping the audiences in Melbourne love the film and the performances as well.”

Co-Producer Amar Butala shares “It’s a pleasure to be associated with Love Soniya. Tabrez has made a powerful film. The cast and crew have worked together to make a film that will shock the audiences. I am happy that the film is getting the love it deserves”

Producer David Womark adds “Tabrez and I are delighted with the response Love Sonia got in London. We look forward to taking the film to the audiences in Melbourne”

Inspired by true events, Love Sonia is the shocking story of a young Indian village girl whose life is tumultuously and irrevocably changed when she gets entrapped in the global sex trade while trying to save the one person she is closest to, her sister. The film has been shot in Jaipur, Mumbai, Hong Kong and Los Angeles, and will be released in India this September. The film is based on an eye-opening story of global sex trafficking and has a strong ensemble cast comprising of Hollywood as well as Bollywood actors, including Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Parwar, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, and Noorani is introducing Mrunal Thakur as the lead character, as well as Riya Sisodiya.