This year has seen many content driven films appreciated by critics as well as the audience on the box office that were low budgeted. The audience has started appreciating content and themes over big production and names. As the year comes towards the end we hope the upcoming low-budget yet strong content films leave a mark on the audience. Let’s have a look at 9 such upcoming films from which we can hope stronger content and story.

Newton

Actor Rajkumar Rao’s next film, Newton which talks about the importance of voting in the country was made on a low budget but it has a boom trailer and storyline. It is about a government clerk on election duty in the conflict-ridden jungle of the Central India who tries his best to conduct free and fair voting despite the apathy of security forces and the looming fear of guerrilla attacks by communist rebels. The film is directed and written by Amit Masurkar will be releasing on 22nd September.

Tu Hai Mera Sunday

Milind Dhaimade’s directorial debut Tu Hai Mera Sunday that stars Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Rasika Dugal, Avinash Tiwary, Nakul Bhalla and Jay Upadhyay is a story set in Mumbai which tells the tale of 5 friends who escape their daily routines and their individual problems to find solace in playing football every Sunday. The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and also had its Indian premiere at MAMI International Film Festival will be releasing on 6th October in India.

Mukkabaaz

Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz co-produced by Aanand L Rai starring Jimmy Shergill is based on the backdrop of boxing and is a film about sports politics which will narrate the story of a boxer from Uttar Pradesh who falls in love with a Brahmin girl. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival.

The Hungry

The Hungry is a 2017 Indian drama film directed by Bornila Chatterjee. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and is a modern adaptation of Titus Andronicus by William Shakespeare. The cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Tisca Chopra, Arjun Gupta, Neeraj Kabi, Sayani Gupta, Antonio Aakeel amongst others.

Kadvi Hawa

Kadvi Hawa (English: Dark Wind) is an upcoming 2017 Indian Bollywood climate change film, directed by Nila Madhab Panda, and produced by Drishyam Film, Akshay Parija, and Nila Madhab Panda. The film is based on climate change. Kadvi Hawa is set to release on 24 November 2017. The film also got a Special Mention at the 64th National Film Awards held on 7 April 2017. The film is presented by Drishyam Films.

Aaji

Ajji, the first Hindi film from Yoodlee Films is selected to compete for this year’s Busan International Film Festival. It shows the world a dark twisted take on Red Riding Hood. It has newer cast and is a story of a grandmother’s revenge on her granddaughter’s attacker is directed by Devashish Makhija.

Zoo

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s next production Zoo, which stars Shweta Tripathi, will have its world premiere at the Busan Film Festival (BIFF). The film, directed by Shlok Sharma, has been entirely shot on iPhone 6. The film zoo is a story of a young teenager who blames herself for an accident that happened a few years ago and finds herself trapped in her house to escape her emotions.

Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar is an upcoming Indian musical drama film, written and directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film features Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij and Aamir Khan in lead roles, and tells the story of a child who aspires to be a singer. Secret Superstar is set to release on 19 October 2017.

Maroon

Maroon is a daring psychological thriller starring Manav Kaul and directed by a young man simply known as Pulkit. The film tells a story about an insomniac university professor fears as his wife has gone missing and is clueless resulting him driving Marooned in the house through the psychological traumas.