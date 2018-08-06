Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his 5th Independence Day release this decade i.e. Gold, which is undoubtedly one of his most commercial film in the recent past. Unlike his last 4 films which were Independence Week releases, Gold is releasing on Independence Day which would give the film a boost in terms of opening day collections. While a detailed article on the box office expectations from the film shall follow soon, here’s a look at how Akshay Kumar films have fared during the Independence Day period:

Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobara:

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara was the first Independence Day release for Akshay Kumar this decade. The movie was initially supposed to release on Eid, however it got pushed by a week to avoid clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express. The film flopped at the Box-Office due to the poor content. It raked in approximately Rs 65.00 crore India.

Brothers:

Akshay Kumar teamed up with Dharma for the first time on Brothers. The film, which was the official remake of Warrior didn’t quite live onto the expectations and unsuccessful at the Box-Office in India. Brothers was criticised for the dark treatment and being melodramatic, however Akshay Kumar won a lot of acclaim for his performance in the film. The movie raked in approximately Rs 82 crore at the Box-Office in India.

Rustom:

Rustom was the film that started Akshay Kumar’s successful association with Independence Day. While the above-mentioned films didn’t really blend with the national sentiments, Rustom was one film that was ideal for an Independence Day release. The file was about a navy officer’s fight for justice and had ample of dialogues that got resonated with the patriotic feel in the nation. The movie was a smash hit at the ticket window and raked in approximately Rs 128 crore in India. It emerged the second biggest grosser of Akshay Kumar after Rowdy Rathore. The collections came in despite a clash with Mohenjo Daro at the Box-Office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha:

After Rustom, Akshay Kumar had another Independence Day release in the form of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film revolved around PM Modi’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan and yet again resonated with the national sentiments. The director, Shree Narayan Singh narrated the story with a comical element in the screenplay that helped it get audience on board in the small towns. This was yet another memorable performance by Akshay Kumar this decade and proved to be a big hit. The film raked in Rs 133 crore at the Box-Office in India.

Gold:

After the success of Rustom (2016) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Akshay Kumar would now be looking to record a hat-trick of hits during the Independence Day weekend with Gold (2018). As mentioned above, GOLD is a lot more commercial when compared to Akshay’s last few films like Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift to name a few, and if the content clicks, it is expected to be the highest grossing film of Akshay Kumar till date. However, the budget of GOLD is also on the higher side when compared to the films that he has done in the past few years, but that shouldn’t be an issue as with a positive word of mouth, the film will definitely emerge a hit. The film chronicles the journey of Independent India’s first GOLD medal win, and sees Kumar essay the character of a hockey manager. Will it be hat-trick of hits for Akshay Kumar during the Independence Day weekend? Let us know