Army films have always turned tables around in Bollywood and many B-Town actors have tried their hand at playing an army man on screen.

As January is the month of Republic day, Here’s a list of actors who have nailed the act of Army officers in their dotting uniforms.

Manoj Bajpayee

This actor has time and again treated the audience with his amazing body of work. The actor has earlier played a role of an army man and is now all set to play it yet again in Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary.

Sidharth Malhotra

The actor is all set to play an army officer for the very first time in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming flick Aiyaary. Sidharth will essaying the role of Major Jai Bakshi in the film.

Akshay Kumar

The actor played a streetsmart army guy in AR Murugadoss’ Holiday. The actor has always rocked these uniform roles with ease and sass.

John Abraham

Inarguably delivered the best performance of his career in Shoojit Sircar’s Madras Cafe as an army man.

Shah Rukh Khan

He was born Fauji. Shah Rukh Khan’s uniforms are always a cut above whether it was the Air Force pilot blues in Veer Zaara or the uber-cool army guy in Yash Chopra’s final directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan

In the sea of military fatigues in LOC Kargil, two men stood out. Ajay Devgn as Major Manoj Pandey and Saif Ali Khan as Captain Anuj Nayar

Sunny Deol

One Bollywood actor who’ll eternally be synonymous with the Indian army. Sunny Deol has still reminisced fondly for his knockout act in J.P. Dutta’s cult film, Border.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor has proven his versatility as an actor in Farhan Akhtar’s coming-of-age film, Lakshya, set to the backdrop of the army.

With Republic day coming around the corner, this is the perfect time to take a look at all the on-screen jawans.