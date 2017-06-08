Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger which was directed by Kabir Khan.

The film’s first schedule had wrapped two months back in Austria and now the cast and the crew is shooting in Dubai for their second schedule. Katrina Kaif, who’s recently joined Instagram has kept her fans updated about the film and the fun which goes down on the sets.

Let us take you through her frequent Instagram post from the sets!

1. When she became the flower power girl in Abu Dhabi…

2. When the director and Kat click a picture-perfect selfie….

3. When she gets her makeup on point in the desert….

4. When Katrina, makeup artist and her fitness trainer turn into natural posers in 50 degrees temperature…

5. When Tiger & Tigress have an adorable moment together on set…..

6. When she gives a sexy stare from the desert highway…….

7. When she looks fierce with her gang for an action rehearsals……

8. When she returns to the same location, with the same costume but for a different film after 6 years…..

All thanks to her for keeping us updated as Salman Khan has never shared snaps from the sets of the film! We hope to see more from the sets of the film.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will start promoting her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and will hit theaters on 14th July. She will also soon be seen sharing the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also features Dangal star, Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting Kabir Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight which releases this EID!