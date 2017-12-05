Bollywood has always been known for experimenting when it comes to couples and 2017 seems to be no different. There are several onscreen couples which the audience fell in love with. We always crave for new couples who can enthral us with their sizzling chemistry and onscreen romance.

Bollywood couples never fail to give us couple goals. Bollywood is getting bold and better, the casting directors are going out of their comfort zone and are bringing together new jodis. 2017 has given some amazing on-screen pairs that add oodles of love and lust and who bring some gravitas to their films with their acting skills.

Let’s take a look at the best on-screen couples of 2017

1. OK Jaanu

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shared an amazing chemistry in the film. There were rumours that the duo was dating in real life at the time of film’s release but we must say they definitely looked like they were because of their chemistry on screen. OK Jaanu is probably one of the most heart-warming romances you will ever see in Bollywood. And as for being a love story that portrays the meaning of true life partners.

2. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Even though this is the third time Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt shared screen space but they never fail to wow us with their hot pairing on screen! The rom-com was loved by a huge number of people and the duo once again proved to be a new age Raj and Simran.

3. Jagga Jasoos

The former couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had shot for the movie while they were dating and man, we must say they are the most loved couple on screen. From an adventurous saga to the perfect storyline, the couple played it quite well in the movie.

4. Jab Harry Met Sejal

King Khan- Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma won hearts of a huge number of audiences because of their amazing pairing. The duo did justice to Imtiaz Ali’s film with their cool ass magnetism.

5. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

An actor who has had an opportunity to work with most Bollywood actresses is Akshay Kumar. He can pull off any role that he gets. The movie featured Bhumi Pednekar who looked at par in terms of acting alongside Akshay. They looked wonderful on screen!

6. A Gentleman

The effortless camaraderie was clearly seen in the movie. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra burned the screen with their hot as hell show. Even though the movie didn’t do well, their chemistry was appreciated by a lot of people. We definitely think they should share screen space again!

7. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

When Bollywood’s girl next door Bhumi Pednakar meets the hunky actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, you get a dream pairing. The movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had a cause and the lead pair were successful in spreading the message in a very sweet way. This simple love story was a must watch for these two, definitely!

8. Qarib Qarib Singlle

The unconventional pairing is ruling the hearts of many. As we all know Irrfan Khan is known to gel well with any co-actor, he proved it yet again with Qarib Qarib Singlle. The fresh pairing gave an amazing show on screen and Parvathy’s Bollywood debut was loved by many.

Bonus

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif showed us their charm with grace. The two ruled our hearts in Ek Tha Tiger and now they will be back soon with the sequel which will be filled with even more captivation. Can’t wait to see them on screen together!

With 2018 around the corner we hope we get to see much more fresh pairings soon!