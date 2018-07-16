7 Years Of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Hrithik Roshan’s Road Trip Minus Imraan & Kabir!

7 Years Of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: One of Bollywood’s most celebrated films this millennial, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has marked 7 years of its release. Superstar Hrithik Roshan has set out on a road trip in time with the films anniversary.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has been one of the most iconic road trip films, and there is no better way to mark 7 years of its release then to hit the road. In his recent Instagram post, Hrithik Roshan shared to be going on a road trip while the film had Hrithik in company of Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, his real life road trip Journey he has his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik Roshan took to Social media a priceless video of his travel escapade. He wrote ” Navigator. Driver. Passenger. who is who? “

The video showcases Hrithik taking the Driver’s seat, driving across the scenic beauty of Gstaad while his son’s Hrehaan and Hridhaan are seen having a great time in the company of their Dad.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has been one of the Hrithik’s most loved films over the years, his character Arjun not only won hearts but also struck a cord the masses.

His latest get away has the Superstar relive his ZNMD days

Hrithik will next been in Super30, playing the role of a math teacher based on the Biopic of Anand Kumar.