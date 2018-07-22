As Reliance Entertainment’s Singham completes 7 years today, fans start a trend showering their love on the Rohit Shetty directorial.

India’s biggest Entertainment company, Reliance Entertainment has been entertaining the audience with varied content over the years. The successful alliance with Rohit Shetty has resulted into two successful franchises Singham and Golmaal, which not only garners immense love from the audience but also sets the box office on fire.

The Ajay Devgn starrer offered the audience with one of the most loved cops’ character Singham with some of the most popular dialogues still being etched in the memories of the people.

As the popular film clocks 7 years today fans have been creating a frenzy on social media with ‘7 Years of Singham’ trending on social media since morning.

In order to mark the 7 years of the film, makers Reliance Entertainment have reincarnated all their social media handles with the logo of Singham, celebrating the memorable 7 years.

Sharing a short video capturing the best moments of the film, director Rohit Shetty took to social media to post, “Created in a Span of just Four and a Half months right from the 1st day of shoot to the day of Release, Singham was not only a Success at the Box Office But also Earned us tons of Love and Respect.

Celebrating 7 years of Singham today, I want to Thank each and everyone from all walks of Life for making Singham an Iconic Character.

This wouldn’t have been possible without the Love and Support of my Audience. Thank You!

Ajay Devgn Reliance Entertainment

#7YearsOfSingham”.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal, Reliance Entertainment’s Singham became one of the most loved films of Bollywood, turning it into a franchise.