7 REASONS TO WATCH TUBELIGHT THIS EID

This year’s one of the most awaited films Tubelight is releasing on 23rd June, on Eid. While the trailer, songs and making videos have already started making noise on social media, we give you more reasons to watch this Historical War-Drama film in theatres.

Here we present to you ‘Top 7 Reasons’ why you should start planning to book the tickets of Tubelight in advance:

1) The Khan Jodi! Salman Khan and Kabir Khan

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan had previously worked together in Ek Tha Tiger’, a spy thriller and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, an adventurous drama. Do we have to say anything after this?

2) Late Veteran Actor Om Puri

This would be the last Bollywood movie of late veteran actor – Om Puri. Puri plays a Muslim Gandhian in the film which is set against the India-China war in 1963.

3) The EPIC Khan Jodi: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were last seen together (in a film) in Om Shanti Om which released in 2007. Salman shook legs with SRK in the title track. Now after almost 10 years, we would get a chance to see them together. Shah Rukh is playing a magician in the film.

4) Pritamda!

Well, Pritam and his music are on a roll since last 5 years. With brilliant back to back songs in movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dilwale, Barfi, Cocktail and many more, Pritam is not in a mood to disappoint his fans. Currently the music of Tubelight has taken over all the music charts.

5) Indo-Sino War!

Well, don’t you find this interesting? A love story with a war background is a passe! But Tubelight will have a unique story of two brothers, set in the Indo-Sino War era. Just for your information – Indo Sino War was a war between China and India that occurred in 1962. A disputed Himalayan border was the main pretext for war. In the war, India lost badly due to weak military, lack of proper leadership and strategy. According to a report, at the end of the war the Indian army suffered the following casualties: 1,383 killed, 1,047 wounded, 1,696 missing, and 3,968 Jawans captured. The Chinese on the other hand lost 722 soldiers while 1,697 were wounded. The historical-war element could just enhance the film.

6) Bhai Ka Bhai!

The real-life brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan will be sharing screen space yet again! According to Kabir Khan, the movie follows the journey of two brothers as a result it was the obvious choice to Sohail to play Salman’s elder brother in the movie. Kabir Khan said in an interview, “One shot and the audience is already believing that these two are brothers and very close to each other”.

With ‘Naach Meri Jaan’, fans are already loving Salman and Sohail’s chemistry.

7) Salman Khan – The Man Himself!

I mean come on! If not for all the above reasons, wouldn’t you want to watch this film just for Salman Khan?

Tell us how excited are you to watch Tubelight?