Akshay Kumar, Zaira Wasim Win At 64th National Film Awards

Akshay Kumar was chosen as Best Actor for “ Rustom ” and Surabhi C.M. was named Best Actress for Malayalam movie “Minnaminungu – The Firefly” at the 64th National Film Awards, announced here on Friday.

Akshay’s performance in crime thriller “Rustom” — a film loosely based on the commander K.M. Nanavati case — has been lauded for “a perfect portrayal of a character caught in personal and social turmoil”.

Surabhi has been honoured for showcasing her brilliance in portraying pain and ecstasy of a mother in a deplorable social condition in the Malayalam film.

In the Best Supporting Actor category, veteran actor Manoj Joshi has won for Marathi film “Dashakriya“, and among the actresses, Kashmiri talent Zaira Wasim’s “portrayal of a female sportsperson’s battle with the society with utmost maturity” in “Dangal” has been awarded by the jury.

Zaira had played young Geeta Phogat in “Dangal“.

The 64th National Film Awards jury was chaired by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Pink Bags National Award For Best Film On Social Issues

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink – which raked up discussions on crimes against women – has won the Best Film on Social Issues at 64th National Film Awards, it was announced here on Friday.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the courtroom drama is a contemporary youth-centric film with a strong socially relevant message about the choices young women of today make and about respecting those. Its prime message was “no means no”.

With a cast including Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee – the movie was lauded for its impactful performances and strong message.

It tells a story about a girl named Minal, who after being molested, along with her friends, tries to file an FIR against a politician’s nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case.

The powerful dialogues and strong screenplay were appreciated by the audience and the critics alike.

This apart, Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja won the Best Hindi Film Award, while actor Akshay Kumar was chosen for the Best Actor honour for the film Rustom.

‘Neerja’ Wins Best Hindi Film At 64th National Film Awards

Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja has been chosen as the Best Hindi film at the 64th National Film Awards, announced here on Friday.

Sonam has received a special mention for her “convincing performance of a real life icon”.

The movie is based on airhostess Neerja Bhanot, who displayed utmost courage to deal with armed terrorists and sacrificed her life to save others.

The braveheart gave up her life two days before she would have turned 23, to save a large group of American children during a hijack of a Pan-Am flight by terrorists at the Karachi International Airport in Pakistan on September 5, 1986.

An inspirational tale, the film, directed by Ram Madhvani, was appreciated for its performances by Sonam and Shabana Azmi, who played her mother on screen.

In the Best Special Effects category, Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay took away the accolades.