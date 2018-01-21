Last night’s 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards was a star studded affair. Almost whole of B-town was there to make a splash at the red carpet. The line of stars at the awards included Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao among many others. Let’s have a quick look at who wore what at the award function last night.

1. The first celeb to make it to our list is fashionista Sonam Kapoor who has been giving us fashion goals with her innovative looks while promoting her upcoming film Padman. Carrying the legacy forward she looked ravishing dressed all in black at the awards last night.

2. Alia Bhatt looks like a princess in this lilac ball room layered gown by Monsoori official.

3. This man is ageing so gracefully! Playing safe Shah Rukh Khan chose a black classic suit for the awards.

4. Dressed in this metallic voluminous gown cinched at the waist, Parineeti Chopra was glowing at the red carpet and had all the eyes on her.

5. Khiladi Akshay Kumar in his new look walked the red carpet in his stylish suit, but all the focus was grabbed by his printed tie which look so fun and added a twist to his look.

6. This crown on Manushi Chillar’s head only makes her look even more adorable. Carrying this stylish red gown in style, this diva raised the hotness meter at the red carpet.

7. This man was the star of the night, with two awards to his name Rajkummar Rao looked so desirable in this grey suit.

8. The king of quirky dressing is here with a new look to surprise us all. Karan Johar chose this classic combo of black and white which never goes wrong.

9. The power couple Nitish Tiwari and Ashwini Iyar Tiwari complemented each other so well. Where Ashwini rocked in her black saree, Nitish looked a real gentleman.

10. How much Ranveer Singh loves Indian Cinema is proved by his dress from last night’s award show. With posters of classic Bollywood films imprinted on his jacket and trousers, Ranveer was the show stopper of the red carpet.

11. She is the real diva and will always be, Madhuri Dixit keeps on proving this to us .Last night saw her in a floor-length black gown with off-white floral prints. Acing the cold-shoulder look, she graced the red carpet.

12. Preity Zinta looked straight out of fairy-tale in a beautiful pink dress of hers with floral lace embroidery done on its body.

13. You can never go wrong with white and Shahid Kapoor goes by it. Keeping it simple yet classy, Shahid looks smoldering in this all white suit.