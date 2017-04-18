Recently, Vin Diesel starrer action flick The Fate of the Furious hit the screens along with Begum Jaan. The impact of the clash of both the films is easily visible in the box office collections of Begum Jaan.

Here’s a list of the times when Hollywood Took Over Bollywood in the past

The Fate of the Furious V/s Begum Jaan

Vidya Balan’s much-awaited film Begum Jaan clashed with the Hollywood action flick The Fate of the Furious on 14th April. Both the movies received mixed reviews from critics. But that was not the case when it came to box office. The Fate of the Furious dominated Begum Jaan when it came to numbers.

The 8th instalment of the Fast and the Furious franchise raked in 09.25 crores, whereas Begum Jaan grossed 03.94 crores on their opening day. By the end of the first weekend, the action thriller grossed 47.50* crores whereas Begum Jaan just collected around 11.48* crores.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage V/s OK Jaanu

Deepika Padukone’s debut Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage hit the screens along with Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Ok Jaanu on 13th January 2017. Though the action flick performed better than the Bollywood release OK Jaanu, the collections are not up to the mark, since the buzz was quite high.

On the opening day, xXx collected 08.00 crores, whereas the rom-com raked in 04.08 crores. xXx: Return of Xander Cage made a lifetime collection of 35.00 crores and Ok Jaanu ended up with the total collection of 23.05 crores.

Beauty & The Beast V/s Machine, Trapped & Aa Gaya Hero

Emma Watson starrer Beauty & The Beast clashed with three Hindi releases – Machine, Trapped and Aa Gaya Hero. The film has netted around 16 crores which was more than the combined earnings of all three Hindi films!

Captain America: Civil War V/s 1920 London

The Hollywood superhero flick Captain America: Civil War released with the horror film 1920 London, starring Sharman Joshi and Meera Chopra. Starring Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. in lead roles, the movie showcased the battle between their teams. The superhero flick was very well appreciated by the audience which eventually showed in the box office collection. Captain America made a lifetime collection of 59 crores, whereas 1920 London grossed 14.62 crores.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice V/s Rocky Handsome

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill starrer Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice clashed with John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome.

The superhero epic made Rs 38.5 crore lifetime, making it the highest March debut ever for a Hollywood movie in India. The Bollywood film Rocky Handsome made a lifetime collection of Rs 25.15 crore. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice became The Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing film of all time in India.

Furious 7 V/s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Detective Byomkesh Bakshy had created a lot of buzz among the audience. But still, the audience preferred watching Furious 7.

The action flick grossed around 110 crores and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy grossed 26.68 crores. Being the last movie of Late Paul Walker who made the character of Brian O’Conner immortal, Furious 7 was dedicated to him.

Other than these, Hollywood movies like Jurassic World and The Jungle Book have also dominated the Indian box office.

The breathtaking visual effects and the great direction of Jurassic World were loved by the audiences. It collected 101 crore in India and became the 2nd Hollywood flick after Furious 7 to enter the 100 crore club.

Jungle Book, which released one week before Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan celebrated a long run of 50 days at the box office. The film is the highest Hollywood grosser in India with a whopping collection of 188.00 Crores!