6 Months To Zero: 6 Things We Are Sure This Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Will Amaze Us With!

6 Months To Zero: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero is one of the most awaited movies of the year. He is going to be seen in the cutest avatar ever. He will be seen portraying the role of a vertically challenged man who made the headlines.

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu. It also stars Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and R Madhavan, who had worked with him in both these films.

Well, we all know how hard Shah Rukh has worked on it but do you guys know how much efforts are being invested to make this one of the best movies ever? With just 6 months to the movie, let’s take a look at the 6 things the movie will amaze us with!

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dwarf Avatar

Oh, how can we not talk about the most major part of Zero? Shah Rukh Khan is going to make us jealous with his cuteness. Shah Rukh Khan’s pint-sized on-screen persona has surely excited the audience to watch the movie. The central character of the film is described as ‘Paagal’, ‘Aashiq’, ‘Awaara’ and more, is perfectly portrayed by King Khan!

2. Mind Blowing VFX

The two teaser clearly shows the mind-blowing VFX! Zero is being touted as one of the most lavishly mounted films thanks to heavy VFX. Reportedly, visual effects were used to make Khan’s character three feet tall. Red Chillies VFX has left no stone unturned to work on the movie and give a whole new standard of VFX in movies.

3. Anushka Sharma’s Mysterious Character

God! Nothing about Anushka’s character has been revealed yet! People are wondering what can be her character? It is said that Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of a failed scientist trying to come to terms with her failures in the film. However, no confirmed details of her character are revealed yet! The actress shot with SRK in NASA for a 45-day schedule for her role.

4. Katrina Meri Jaan!

For this one, Katrina is going to play the role of a lead actress who is dealing with alcoholism. This is definitely going to be a good one for her. We’ve only seen her do all the pretty Barbie doll, decked up like roles and this is the first time she’ll be seen in a different avatar. Eagerly waiting to see her kill this one!

5. Music By Ajay-Atul

Ajay–Atul the famous duo has given the vocals for the movie. The duo has given some amazing songs in Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath and Aamir Khan’s PK. Well, that’s not all the famous Marathi duo has also given the music for Sairat.

6. Aanand L Rai’s Direction

Aanand L Rai has stunned us with his upto the mark direction in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. There is no doubt that Aanand is the right person to direct this one of a kind movie. With SRK’s cuteness and Aanand’s imagination, Zero is DEFINITELY going to be one HELL of a movie.