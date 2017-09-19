5 Films That Prove Uttar Pradesh Is The New Capital Of Bollywood!

With a number of films having released already this year, the audience has a new flavour that has emerged to be a hit amongst the masses. Films set against a backdrop of Utter Pradesh are striking cords with the viewers across quarters.

Films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Lucknow Central have received a unanimous thumbs-up from the audience and have been a hit the ticket windows.

Lucknow central being the latest example of a Uttar Pradesh based rooted film with its main lead Farhan Akhtar playing a character of Kishen Mohan Girhotra from Moradabad js receiving a warm reception from the audience.

There is an evident trend that is witnessed in the consumption behavior of the audience who are seen showering footfalls for cinema i.e. rooted at heart.

Not only characters hailing from UP but also locations from the state are being explored by filmmakers, while some others are incorporate UP as the basic premise of the film.

2017 has witnessed a slew of rooted content hitten the bull’s eye with commercial and critical acclaim.

Here is a roundup of all the films based in UP entertained the audience in 2017.

Lucknow Central

The latest film having UP in its backdrop is Lucknow Central. The film features Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq. The crux of the story is Moradabadi Kishen aka Farhan, his character has a dream of making it big as a singer, but as fate turns out, he is convicted of an alleged high-profile murder and is sent to one of the most dreaded jails -Lucknow Central. The film has garnered tremendous positive acclaim from film critics and is gradually making way to the audience hearts with strong word of mouth.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

This film is a rom-com starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar as the lead pair. The film revolves around a love story of Gurgaon boy falling in love with his lady love and their struggle throughout is the major highlight.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

The film showcased Kriti Sanon the female lead who lives in a small town of UP. The film is a quirky rom-com revolving around the character of Bitti played by Kriti Sanon alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao in a love triangle. Bareilly Ki Barfi went on to become a sleeper hit of 2017.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The film was set against the backdrop of a small town in UP which showcased Akshay Kumar as the lead actor who tries to woo his lady Bhumi Pednekar by building a toilet. It is based on the issues of toilet sanitation faced by rural people.The film went on to become a success at the box office.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

This film brought to the audiences a romantic comedy shot in Jhansi a small town in UP. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen as the lead pair who are on a run to achieve their dreams. The film was a hit at the box office.