Here’s a list of coolest Women driven web-series – About their Stories, their Complicated Relationships and Intricate Modern Marriages!

We all know how romantic movies usually go – boy meets girl, they fall in love, they overcome problems, they get married and live happily ever after. However, in the real world, it’s never that easy. Modern world relationships and marriages are way more complicated but we hardly see any film or TV soap highlighting or portraying the actual complications the new age couple face, specially the woman/girl in the relationship. Now, the new age digital platforms have filled up that that gap efficiently and are depicting state of affairs of modern day relationship in its truest form.

Dear girls, even though these web series can’t promise to solve relationship problems or marriage problems of yours, we are sure you’ll find some solace watching the love stories we can actually relate to.

It’s Not That Simple – Voot

Starring actress Swara Bhaskar, It’s Not That Simple is the story of almost every urban marriage. Four characters – Meera, Jayesh, Sameer and Rajiv were all surviving their existence till their lives intertwined and changed forever after a harmless school reunion. Suddenly marriage, love and friendship gets redefined. The show is a first person narrative with Meera who takes the audience on her journey of self-discovery and her desire to have the most perfect affair with herself.

Married Woman Diaries- SonyLIV

‘Married Woman Diaries’ is a humorous take on the life of Shweta, a stand-up comedian, played by Suzanna Mukherjee, and her husband Rishi, a senior marketing manager at an ad agency, played by Abhishek Rawat. As different as chalk and cheese, the two are still head-over-heels in love with each other even after two years of being married.

Little Things – Dice Media

‘Little Things’ is a web series, which deals with mundane, everyday love. It’s about a couple who live together in Mumbai and do what every couple does. And that’s all the web series focuses on. There’s no life-altering crisis to be averted, no event which might precipitate a story – and no climax.

Permanent Roommates 2 – TVF PLAY

Permanent Roommates is an Indian web series created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and Biswapati Sarkar. This series revolves around a young couple,Tanya and Mikesh, who after being in a long distance relationship for 3 years, face the prospect of marriage. A widely loved web series with an almost cult-like following, Permanent Roommates is one of the most-viewed series on YouTube anywhere in the world.

#LoveBytes – SonyLIV

#LoveBytes is India’s first-ever show exclusively for the digital platform. #LoveBytes stars are well-known faces, Kushal Punjabi and Sukhmani Sadana. Each episode of the show plays out the trials and tribulations of the leading characters Ananya’s and Abhishek’s romantic relationship. With a deliciously urban and youthful flavor, the series underlines what makes these two very different individuals click and sometimes clash, the show also elucidates all those things that are necessary for an urban Indian relationship to sustain itself and the daily challenges that come in the way. The young couples, who love to fight and make up with a kiss – this show is for you!