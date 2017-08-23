Happy Birthday Malla! 5 Times Malaika Arora Gave Us Style Lessons

Hot mum on the block, Malaika Arora almost never fails to make it to the best-dressed list and is known for always keeping her look ramp-ready. The diva doesn’t shy of showing off her petite frame in mini dresses, maxis or stunning evening gowns.
Malaika is known for her impeccable style sense, killer looks and fantastic dance moves. It’s impossible to trust her real age looking at her toned physique & sultry looks. Well, she has always been active on social media and her Instagram pictures give a sneak peek to her personal life.
Whether its an airport look, a beach vacation or a red carpet appearance, Malaika’s style statement is always on point! She is one of the most celebrities who has hardly made any fashion faux pas. As she turns a year older today, we talk about 5 styles lessons the actress has given us!
Trending :
- “I Have A Special Bond With Emraan Hashmi”: Esha Gupta
- Rangdaari Song From Lucknow Central Will Keep You Hooked To Its Mesmerizing Tune
If there’s one Bollywood celebrity who will inspire you to set some real style goals, it’s Malaika Arora Khan. This model-slash-producer has defined features in her 40s that women would kill for.
Lets take a look at the 5 style lessons:
1. Who said wearing a sari is not happening anymore? Take some inspiration from the Malika-ae-husn as she looks both elegant and classy in an Upcycled Patola Saree.
2. When the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl rocked the Denim On Denim trend! She paired it up with a black bag and aviators.
3. The time Malla added a touch of glamour to her swimsuit by wearing a foot accessory. She elegantly flaunted her legs with this unique piece of accessory!
4. Who said Print on Print looks bad? Malaika posses with the leafy printed Tshirt and shorts set. Must say, she’s definitely killing it!
5. She has mastered the art of staying fit always, irrespective of age or schedule. Malaika looks like a breath of fresh air in a cute white crop top with white shorts paired with gladiators!
We hope these 5 lessons by the goddess of oomph helps you! Once again a very Happy Birthday Malaika Arora!