Happy Birthday Malla! 5 Times Malaika Arora Gave Us Style Lessons

Hot mum on the block, Malaika Arora almost never fails to make it to the best-dressed list and is known for always keeping her look ramp-ready. The diva doesn’t shy of showing off her petite frame in mini dresses, maxis or stunning evening gowns.

Malaika is known for her impeccable style sense, killer looks and fantastic dance moves. It’s impossible to trust her real age looking at her toned physique & sultry looks. Well, she has always been active on social media and her Instagram pictures give a sneak peek to her personal life.

Whether its an airport look, a beach vacation or a red carpet appearance, Malaika’s style statement is always on point! She is one of the most celebrities who has hardly made any fashion faux pas. As she turns a year older today, we talk about 5 styles lessons the actress has given us!

Trending :

If there’s one Bollywood celebrity who will inspire you to set some real style goals, it’s Malaika Arora Khan. This model-slash-producer has defined features in her 40s that women would kill for.

Lets take a look at the 5 style lessons:

1. Who said wearing a sari is not happening anymore? Take some inspiration from the Malika-ae-husn as she looks both elegant and classy in an Upcycled Patola Saree.

#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @repostapp ・・・ @malaikaarorakhanofficial dressed tonight in an Upcycled Patola Saree from @amitaggarwalofficial @isharya #stylefile A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

2. When the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl rocked the Denim On Denim trend! She paired it up with a black bag and aviators.

Fond memories❤️️ #thegallerycafe #paradiseroad#srilanka @vahbizmehta @delnazd @pressynathan remember??? A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 26, 2016 at 2:49am PST

3. The time Malla added a touch of glamour to her swimsuit by wearing a foot accessory. She elegantly flaunted her legs with this unique piece of accessory!

Bliss…… A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 22, 2016 at 5:14am PDT

4. Who said Print on Print looks bad? Malaika posses with the leafy printed Tshirt and shorts set. Must say, she’s definitely killing it!

Perfect skies,perfect weather,my kinda perfect getaway @atmantan #wellness#spa#detox#nofilter A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:20am PST

5. She has mastered the art of staying fit always, irrespective of age or schedule. Malaika looks like a breath of fresh air in a cute white crop top with white shorts paired with gladiators!

I don’t know wat am so happpppppy bout🙄🙄🙄🤣🤣…..#nyci♥️u A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

We hope these 5 lessons by the goddess of oomph helps you! Once again a very Happy Birthday Malaika Arora!