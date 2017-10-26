5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan Aka Geet Stole The Show In Jab We Met

It’s been 10 years since the release of Jab We Met and it still remains as delightful as ever.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Geet in the film, stole our hearts with her portrayal of a tough, independent and care-free young woman.

We have put together a few scenes from the movie featuring her bold and endearing attitude.

1. Catching a train just in time.

She is not just a pretty face but also has two right feet. Boarding a stationary train is already a challenge, but Geet managed to do it while it was already in motion. Showing up just in time to catch the train further accentuates her love for the dramatic.

2. Dumping a jackass like a boss.



Nobody can mess with her, not even the one she loves. If you do, then get ready to get dumped the way you deserve to be.

3. She is as good as Milkha Singh when it comes to running.

She is bold, she is fearless, she is Geet. She follows her heart and never thinks twice before running away from her house for the sake of love or adventure.

4. She knows what she wants.

Who says marriage is not an ambition? Geet’s only goal since her childhood was to get married. Being clear about your dream is the trait of a real hero.

5. You do not want to mess with her.

As much as she cares for you, she can even scare you to death.

Her popular dialogue from the movie, “Koi doubt mat rakhna dil mein, Sikhni hun main Bhatinda ki,” brought about a new trend amongst the younger generation.