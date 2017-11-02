Irrfan Khan can be called the torchbearer of content-driven cinema in India. He is best known for his performances in Indian as well as Global cinema. In the past decade, his exploration as an actor has paved a unique trend for content-driven films as well as he never fails to cease with the co-actors he chooses for his films which is something that audiences look forward to.

In the past and coming year, we can see Irrfan Khan scouting for talented female co-stars who can portray the content of the film in their best way to the audience and he doesn’t shy away from working with new fresh talent in terms of his co-stars. Let’s have a look at Irrfan Khan’s fresh and talented debutant co-stars from his movies.

Lunchbox

Nimrat is a big reason the film remains still adorable. Irrfan and Nimrat’s pair don’t meet but yet it is ultimately less about love than about the vulnerability relationships place us in emotionally.

Hindi Medium

Hindi Medium is a 2017 Indian comedy-drama film that features Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles where Saba performed with effortless grace, speed and strength. Irrfan had recommended Saba to the director and producer and she excelled as the Chandni Chowk girl with social status climbing aspirational wife in the film.

The Song of Scorpions

The film stars Golshifteh Farahani as a tribal woman learning the ancient art of healing and Irrfan Khan as a camel trader. Irrfan saw her first time at the Abu Dhabi film festival and told Anup Singh that we need this talent and Anup believed in his Irrfan’s perspective. The film has already won great reviews at various film festivals. Golshifteh is an Iranian actress based in Hollywood and was last seen in Pirates of The Caribbean.

Qarib Qarib Singlle

The trailer of this movie starring Irrfan and Malayalam cinema actress Parvathy is out and it has a positive vibe to it with both the leads looking in a good form. Parvathy’s breezy romance and ease in acting can be well seen in the trailer and judging Irrfan’s other co-stars, this find will be worth the wait.

Karwan

A few stills from the this Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salman and Mithila Palkar movie were out and Now that’s what you call a strong ensemble cast. This looks like a perfect collaboration of the best talent. Meanwhile, Karwan, a road trip movie is expected to hit the screens later this year, it will be interesting to see Irrfan and Mithila who is a fresh young talent in the same frame as well as Dulquer who is debuting in Bollywood.