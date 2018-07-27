Deepika Padukone might be on the radar of her haters every now and then, pointing out to her looks inspired by already existing Hollywood Couture but our fashionista knows well how to shut them with her jaw-dropping looks at the right point and the right time. Here are our favourite occasions where she proved the world who’s the boss:

1. Cannes Film Festival, 2018:

That pose was enough to prove that she owned the red carpet. What a beauty she looked in that Dark-pink hem gown with frills all over! Complementing it with green earrings, a ring on the hand and pink stilettoes, she surely did give us some serious fashion goals! Moreover, one of her fans even went onto draw a sketch of her perfect look at Cannes and it was nothing short of glamour that she totally owned! Deepika even ended up sharing the piece on her Instagram handle.

2. IIFA, 2016

Deepika aced that all-white look and we can’t help but give her a brownie point for that floral cape that she carried on her shoulder with the beautiful white dress. We wonder if green is her go-to colour, but even if it’s not, she’s on-point with the selection! She kept it minimal on the accessory side but here she is telling us again, simplicity is the key!

3. GQ 100 Best Dressed, 2018:

Ooh la la! Deepika stunned in that complete black appearance that she made at this year’s GQ 100 Best Dressed. She wore an asymmetrical black top with leather shorts, complementing it with stockings and black pumps. Fans might get tired of taking notes but the fashionista won’t get over with her dazzling appearances on every occasion that she marks her presence with!

4. Raabta Music Video:

Each one woman who saw that sizzling look of DP in the music video of Raabta’s Title track, wanted to get hold of the dress she wore. We reckon the fact that we’re never going to have that charm and figure the diva has! But what we can do is appreciate her, for the beauty and talent she manages to showcase.

5. Cannes, 2017:

Well, this one’s last but not the least! This look no doubt was a game changer! Amidst all the criticism by fans and international media on her mainstream, non- happening looks, Deepika carried this flawless look which even haters ended up appreciating. She wore a dark maroon sheer Marchesa gown, throwing nothing but elegance and confidence at the viewers.