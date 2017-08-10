In a career spanning more than 25 years, actor Akshay Kumar has ventured into almost all genres be it comedy, drama, action, romance or thrillers. But some of his romantic comedies truly make you fall in love! You can’t help but go aww when you watch Akshay go all out to woo his lady love!

Here are 5 of Akshay Kumar’s best romantic comedies:

1. Namastey London:

Definitely, one of the finest romantic comedies Bollywood has seen. Akshay Kumar’s spontaneous Punjabi personality along with some quirky and fun dialogues made it a must watch back then and it continues to be even today.

2. Singh is Kinng:

Akshay Kumar has done several films with Katrina Kaif, Singh is Kinng is certainly one of the most hilarious! The two together look adorable on screen and Akshay Kumar in his character of a Sardarji who lands up as the king of the Australian underworld made the entire nation roll with laughter!

3. Desi Boyz:

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham share a great rapport off screen which completely translated on screen in Desi Boyz where they play housemates and best friends. Living in London during an economic downturn can be difficult. The film unfolds the lives and troubles of Jerry and Nick and you can’t help but laugh!

4. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi:

The film was an out and out laugh riot to start with. The love triangle plus Akshay Kumar as Salman Khan’s arch nemesis yet do gooder truly took the humour in the film to another level!

5. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha :

The audience is eagerly awaiting Akshay’s next romantic comedy Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. This one touches upon the subject of open defecation, where Akshay goes out of his way to woo Bhumi by trying to build her a toilet.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, KriArj Entertainment, Neeraj Pandey, Plan C Studios, Cape of Good Films LLP and Abundantia Entertainment, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film will release in cinemas on 11th August 2017.