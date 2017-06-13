5 Things You Should Know About Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho

Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s much-awaited multi-starrer Baadshaho, has its teaser poster released yesterday and Ajay’s character poster today. It is certainly leaving us more than excited for the film and we bet you can’t wait to see the trailer of this film.

As stated on the poster itself, the film is set during the time of 1975 emergency and is the story of a heist. It also stars Vidyut Jamwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta in lead roles.

Believed to be action packed, the Milan Luthria film is expected to be as entertaining as his previous films.

Here are five things you must know about this film:

1. Ajay, Emraan and Milan Luthria Have Worked Together After A Gap Of 7 Years Since Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi rocked as the duo in Milan Luthria’s Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. The film too was loved by many for its out and out commercial elements. It took seven years for this trio to come together again.

2. Baadshaho Trailer Will Be Attached To Salman Khan’s Tubelight Along With Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal

Yes! Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn will be competing for audience attention during Salman Khan’s Tubelight release since the trailers of Baadshaho and Jab Harry Met Sejal will be attached to that film.

3. Baadshaho Had Music Composer Crisis & Guess Who Got Finalized

At first, popular singer Ankit Tiwari was approached to compose entire music album, the makers later approached Pritam and Amit Trivedi too. When Pritam refused to share the album with other composers and Trivedi too backed out, the makers once again asked Tiwari to work on the album. It is expected to be an album full of Rajasthani folk flavor.

4. After Shivaay Ajay Devgn Once Again Shoots For Steamy Scenes With An Actress

If reports are to go by, Ajay Devgn is all set to have some intimate scenes with actress Ileana D’Cruz. We wonder if this will go well with his wife Kajol, who had previously mentioned on a show that she was completely unaware of Ajay’s intimate scenes with Polish actress Erika Kaar in Shivaay.

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rejected A Role In The Film That Was Inspired By Maharani Gayatri Devi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered a role in Baadshaho, which was said to be inspired by Maharani Gayatri Devi. Although, the actress rejected the film after she learned that she will have certain scenes with Emraan Hashmi. We hear, Aish decided to not work with Hashmi, ever since he called her ‘Plastic’ on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.

Baadshaho is all set to hit the theaters on September 1st, 2017.