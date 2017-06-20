The makers of Baadshaho have released the teaser today. The teaser promises a lot of action, romance, and lust. The makers have kept fans hooked to the film by releasing badass posters of each character.

The film features 6 badass Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Sanjay Mishra, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta who are trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination.

For those, you haven’t watched the teaser yet, we decided to tell you five highlights from the teaser that will definitely make you want to watch Baadshaho teaser!

1. Dialogue Baazi

As it’s a Milan Luthria film, dialogues have to be on point and one can see for themselves that dialogues in the teaser are bold and hilarious at the same point.

2. Footage From The Past

The teaser in the starting showcases the flashes of original 1975 emergency footage of army taking charge, Indira Gandhi signing the Emergency pact and a few other glimpses of the time. These original footages from 1975 add more authenticity to the plot of the movie and are visually appealing.

3. Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone’s Worth A Watch Scene

The key highlights of the teaser are the glimpses of Sunny Leone. We all know the hottie has a small cameo in the film, but we never knew that the actress is paired opposite Emraan Hashmi. The steamy hot scene between Emraan and Sunny will keep you hooked till the end.

4. Ajay and Ileana D’Cruz’s Passionate Lovemaking Scene

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz lovemaking scene came across as a shocker. We can see the duo share a passionate kiss. But what makes the scene more steamy is the moment Ileana takes off her clothes. Yes! Don’t believe us? Watch the teaser then!

5. Action Packed Sequence

When you have an Ajay Devgn film, it is a given that you will have some well-executed action sequences and that’s what we see in the Baadshaho teaser too. From cars being blown up to the brutal combat scenes, you will fall in love with each and every frame of the teaser

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho is slated to release on September 1, 2017.